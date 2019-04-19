In Sports 4.19.2019

The Paso Robles softball team beat Righetti high school 5-2 in 8 innings. Sophie Prieto hit a 2-run home run in the first inning, then knocked in the go-ahead run with a double in the 8th. Freshman pitcher Jaiden Ralston picked up the win. (Jaiden is the grand-daughter of June Bertoni.)

The Atascadero high school softball team lost to San Luis Obispo 1-0 Thursday afternoon. Bailey Doherty struck out 3 and gave up no earned runs, but an error in the first inning cost the Greyhounds the victory.

With the Bearcats win, and the Greyhounds loss, the Bearcats take the Mountain League title for 2019. Both teams are expected to advance to the CIF central section post-season playoffs.

The Atascadero baseball team beat St. Joseph 5-2. The Greyhounds scored three runs in the top of the 8th inning to win it. Evyn Lade hit 3-4 and scored three runs. Cade Van Allen went 2-3 and had two RBI’s in the game. Justin Vose pitched seven innings for the Greyhounds. Evyn Lade shut down the Knights in the 8th for the win.

The Paso Robles baseball team lost at Righetti, 7-2. The Bearcats travel to Lompoc to take on the braves Saturday afternoon at 2:00 pm.