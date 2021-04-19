In Sports 4.19.2021

The Paso Robles Bearcats beat the Templeton Eagles 34-20 Friday night at Mike Erb field in Templeton. The Eagles were playing without three key players who suffered injuries in the game with St. Joseph the previous Friday. The Bearcat running backs, Leo Kemp and Jake Morones, dominated the game for the Bearcats. Kemp is only a sophomore and Morones is a junior.

In baseball, the UC Irvine Anteaters beat the Mustangs in three out of four games at Robin Baggett stadium on the campus of Cal Poly. The Mustangs fall to 7-9 in the Big West. The Anteaters improve to 16-4 in conference. Former Bearcat Mark Armstrong saw action Sunday as a pinch runner. Armstrong has pinch hit on several occasions for the Mustangs this season.