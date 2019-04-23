In Sports 4.23.2019

Atascadero boys baseball team plays Dunn in Los Olivos at 4:00 this afternoon. It’s part of the Nipomo spring tournament. The Greyhounds will play Pioneer Valley at 10:00 tomorrow morning as part of that Nipomo spring tournament.

The Templeton boys baseball team plays in the SLO spring tournament. They’ll play Buhach Colony of Atwater at 4:00 tomorrow afternoon at Sinsheimer stadium in San Luis. They’ll play El Capitan at 1:00 Thursday afternoon.

The Paso Robles Bearcats also taking part in the SLO spring tournament. They’ll play Mission Prep at six tomorrow evening at Sinsheimer stadium. Then at ten Thursday morning, they’ll play El Capitan.