In Sports 4.25.2019

The Paso Robles baseball team beat Mission College Prep 7-1, yesterday. Today, the Bearcats play El Capitan of Merced at 10:00. They play Pitman of Turlock at 1:00 this afternoon. The Bearcats play Buhach Colony of Atwater at 11:00 tomorrow.

Templeton boys baseball team plays Mission College Prep at 10:00 am. Today and El Capitan at 1:00 pm.

Atascadero boys baseball team beat Nipomo 4-3 in 8 innings yesterday. The Greyhounds play St. Joseph at 10:00 today. The Greyhounds are playing in the Nipomo baseball tournament.

The Bearcats and Templeton Eagles each playing in the San Luis Obispo spring tournament.