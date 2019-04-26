In Sports 4.26.2019

The Paso Robles Bearcat baseball team beat El Capitan of Merced 9-0 yesterday. Then, they lost to Pitman high school of Turlock 11-0.

Today, the Bearcats play Buhach Colony of Atwater at 11:00 at Taylor field in San Luis Obispo. Taylor field is up the hill from San Luis Obispo high school, next to the old SLO junior high school.

The Templeton high school baseball team beat Mission Prep 7-3 yesterday morning. They tied El Capitan 6-6 yesterday afternoon.

Playing in the Nipomo spring tournament, the Atascadero high school boys baseball team beat St. Joseph yesterday morning 6-4 in first game of a double header. Then, they lost to the Knights 7-3 in 8 innings yesterday afternoon.