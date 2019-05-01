In Sports 5.01.2019

The Templeton softball team beat the Paso Robles Bearcats 4-2 in ten innings in their final game of the regular season played at Paso Robles high school yesterday. Ashley Daugherty struck out 14 Bearcats, and allowed only one earned run in the game.

The Paso Robles Bearcats baseball team beat Templeton 12-3 last night at Vineyard Athletic Park in Templeton. The Bearcats scored eleven runs in the first three innings. Freshman Carson Turnquist picked up the win for the Bearcats.

The Atascadero baseball team plays at Arroyo Grande this afternoon at 4:30.

The Atascadero softball team plays at St. Joseph tomorrow afternoon at 3:00.