In Sports 5.02.2019

The Atascadero baseball team lost Wednesday afternoon to Arroyo Grande, 10-0. The game was called after Arroyo Grande scored five runs in the 6th. Atascadero was held to only one hit in the game. Those teams meet again for the final regular season game of the year. They’ll play at 4:30 Thursday afternoon at Atascadero.

The Atascadero softball team plays its final game of the regular season Thursday afternoon in Santa Maria. The Greyhounds play St. Joseph at 3:00. If the Greyhounds win, they will end the regular season in a tie for first place in the Mountain League with the Paso Robles Bearcats. The Bearcats are 10-2 after losing Tuesday to Templeton in 12 innings. The Greyhounds go into today’s game with a record of 9-2. Templeton is third with a record of 6-5. All three teams will take extraordinary pitching into the postseason playoffs.

The Paso Robles baseball team hosts the Templeton Eagles. That game begins at 6:00 this evening at Paso Robles high school.