In Sports 5.03.2019

The Paso Robles baseball team beat Templeton 8-4 to close out the regular season for both teams. Senior Lucas Climber struck out 11 over six innings to get the win. Sophomore Jakob Wright had two singles, two stolen bases and scored two runs for the Bearcats. Sr. Riley Swarthout had two singles and 2 RBI’s. Templeton freshman Robbie Lardner threw four innings for the Eagles, striking out two Bearcats. With the victory, the Bearcats finish tied with Atascadero for fourth place in the Mountain League.

The Atascadero baseball team beat Arroyo Grande 12-7 yesterday. Sophomore Justin Vose struck out six for the Greyhounds.

In softball, the Atascadero Greyhounds beat St. Joseph 6-1 in Santa Maria to tie the Bearcats for first place in the Mountain League. Each team has a conference record of 10-2.

The Templeton softball team beat Arroyo Grande 2-0 Thursday. Ashley Daugherty needed two strike-outs to reach 1,000 for her high school career. She struck out twenty yesterday afternoon. The Eagles finish their season with a conference record of 7-5, 13-5 overall.

The first round of the CIF softball playoffs begins Tuesday.