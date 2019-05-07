In Sports 5.07.2019

Post season playoffs begin today for north county softball teams.

The Paso Robles softball team will play at Liberty in Bakersfield.

Also in division I, Atascadero softball team will host Centennial this afternoon.

In division III, the Templeton girls softball team will host St. Joseph this afternoon.

Baseball playoffs begin tomorrow.

The Paso Robles Bearcats will play at top-seeded Buchanan.

Atascadero will also play on the road. The Greyhounds will play at Reedley tomorrow.

Templeton plays Selma tomorrow afternoon.

Mission Prep will will host North Bakersfield tomorrow afternoon.