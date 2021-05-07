In Sports 5.07.2021

The Shandon Outlaw softball team hosts Coastal Christian this Friday afternoon. First pitch at 3:30 this afternoon.

Lots of sports Saturday in the north county.

Bearcat baseball team plays a doubleheader at Atascadero Saturday, games at 11 and two. The Bearcats are 11-2 for the season under head coach Jonathon Thornhill.

The Bearcat softball team hosting Righetti Saturday at 6:30 in the evening. The Bearcats are 12-2 this season.

Atascadero softball travels to Arroyo Grande for a double header, 11 and 12 Saturday.

Templeton softball hosting San Luis Obispo for a double header Saturday at Vineyard field. The Eagles are 9-1.

The Templeton baseball team hosting St. Joseph Saturday for a double header at 11 and 2.