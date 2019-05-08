In Sports 5.08.2019

All three north county high school softball teams advanced in the 1st round of the playoffs.

The Templeton softball team beat St. Joseph 2-1 yesterday at Vineyard athletic park. Senior Ashley Daugherty struck out 12 St. Joseph hitters. The Eagles will take on Tulare Union Thursday afternoon in Templeton.

The Paso Robles high school softball team beat Liberty in Bakersfield, 2-1, in the first round of the CIF central section playoffs. The Bearcats will play Thursday against Buchanan.

The Atascadero high school softball team beat Centennial of Bakersfield 6-0. Junior Bailey Doherty throwing a no-hitter for the Greyhounds. Atascadero will play Clovis North on Thursday.

Today, the Templeton Eagles baseball team plays at Selma in the first round of the CIF playoffs.

Paso Robles high school baseball team plays at Buchanan this afternoon.

Atascadero high school baseball team plays at Reedley in another first round playoff game.