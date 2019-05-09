In Sports 5.09.2019

The Paso Robles high school baseball team was shut out, 5-0, in their playoff game against Buchanan yesterday in Clovis. Buchanan improves to 26-3 overall. They’re the 9th ranked baseball team in the state.

Paso Robles ends their season after again reaching the playoffs.

Templeton baseball team beat Selma 4-0 in the valley. The Eagles play St. Joseph tomorrow in the second round of the playoffs.

Atascadero baseball team beat Reedley 5-3 in the valley. The Greyhounds take on North Bakersfield tomorrow afternoon in the second round.

Today, second round off play off games for three north county girls softball teams.

Templeton softball team hosts Tulare Union at 4:30.

Atascadero softball team plays Clovis North this afternoon at 4:30.

Paso Robles plays Buchanan this afternoon at 4:30.