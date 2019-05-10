In Sports 5.10.2019

The Paso Robles softball team upset #1 seed Buchanan, 3-2. Mckenna Smith hit 3-3 with a double off the wall. She had all three RBI’s. Becca Stroud went 2-3, scoring two runs. The Bearcats will play at Bullard high school on Tuesday afternoon. The winner of that game will play for the division 1 championship next Saturday.

The Atascadero softball team beat Clovis North 6-3. The Greyhounds will next play #3 seeded Stockdale on Tuesday. If Atascadero and Paso Robles each win next Tuesday, they’ll play each other in the championship game.

In division III, the Templeton softball team beat Tulare Union 9-0. Senior Ashley Daugherty threw another no-hitter, striking out 20. Daugherty also went 3-4 at the plate, with a home run and three RBI’s. Daugherty is committed to play next year at Texas A & M. The Eagles will host #3 seed Selma next Tuesday. The winner of that game will advance to the division III championship game.

Today, the baseball playoffs resume. Atascadero plays North Bakersfield this afternoon.

Templeton plays St. Joseph. If Atascadero and Templeton win, they’ll play each other.