In Sports 5.15.2019

The Templeton Eagles girls softball team beat the Selma Bears 14-3 yesterday at Vineyard Athletic Park. The game was stopped after the 5th inning when the Eagles put up 10 runs against Selma. Senior Ashley Daugherty gave up only 4 hits in the game. The Eagles advance to the championship game Saturday, to be played at Fresno State University.

The Atascadero Greyhound girls softball team lost to Stockale in Bakersfield. The final score was 1-0. Stockdale advances to the CIF Championship against Bullard.

Bullard beat Paso Robles 6-1 in Fresno.

Today in boys baseball, the Atascadero Greyhounds host the Templeton Eagles in the Divison III semifinals. The winner advances to the CIF Championship game.