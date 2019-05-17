In Sports 5.17.2019

The Atascadero Greyhound baseball team plays in the CIF championship game tomorrow at Fresno state. The 12-17 Greyhounds take on the Highland high school Scots of Bakersfield. The Scots are 28-2. That game to be played at 12:30 tomorrow at Fresno state.

The only other north county team to reach the CIF championship game, the Templeton softball team. They play Dinuba at 11:30 tomorrow morning at Fresno state. The Dinuba Emperors are 24-6.

The Eagles 16-5. On the mound for Templeton, senior Ashley Daugherty, who is committed to pitch next year for Texas A and M.