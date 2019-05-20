In Sports 5.20.2019

The Templeton Eagles softball team beat Dinuba 3-2 Saturday at Fresno State University to win the CIF central section division 3 championship. Senior Ashley Daugherty gave up only two hits and one earned run. She struck out 14 batters. Junior Megan Ingle went 2-2 and scored two runs. Freshman Izzy Cowne hit a double and had one RBI. Ashley Daugherty had the other RBI. Daugherty shut down Dinuba in the final three innings to seal the victory.

The Atascadero high school baseball team lost to Highland of Bakersfield in their CIF central section division 3 championship game. The final score was 3-0. The Highland Scots finished the season with a record of 29-2.