In Sports 5.20.2021

The Santa Clara Broncos are celebrating the championship won this week by the women’s soccer team. The Broncos won the national title by upsetting top-ranked Florida state. Santa Clara tied the score late in regulation, then won on penalty kicks after overtime.

He doesn’t graduate from high school until 2023, but the top football recruit is visiting a number of schools this summer. Arch Manning is a quarterback from Louisiana. The son of Cooper Manning. He’s the nephew of Peyton and Eli Manning. And the grandson of Archie Manning. Arch will be visiting Clemson, SMU, Texas, Alabama and Georgia this summer.

He’s also talking to Stanford about a sweep through California to visit Palo Alto and USC. He’s also going to look at being a Trojan. He’s already been to LSU and Ole Miss.

He still has two more years of high school football, but so far his statistics are off the charts. He’s thrown for over 4,000 yards. He’s averaging 226 passing yards per game. 53 touchdowns and only 13 interceptions.