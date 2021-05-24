In Sports 5.24.2021

50-year-old Phil Mickelson wins the PGA Championship in South Carolina, to become the oldest golfer to win a major. Lefty finished six under par, two strokes ahead of a pair of golfers who tied for second. Each of whom were right handed.

The Cal Poly baseball team took three out of four games against the UC Davis Aggies in Yolo county. Saturday afternoon, a former Greyhound pitching for the Aggies shut down the Mustang offense, Chris Sylvester doing play by play for the Mustangs.

Nolan Merideth out of Atascadero high school held the Mustangs to one run, and the Aggies led 2-1 until the eighth inning. Then the Mustangs bats came through and Cal Poly won it 3-2. Sophomore Nolan Merideth graduated from Atascadero high school in 2018. The Mustangs Brooks Lee hit a home run and two doubles over the weekend. Unofficially, he’s second in the nation among division one players with 23 doubles this season. The NCAA will release the official stats today or tomorrow. The Mustangs host Hawaii in their final series this weekend.

Brooks Lee will be our guest on Sound Off this afternoon.