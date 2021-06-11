In Sports 6.11.2021

The Paso Robles baseball team beat Edison high school 6-3 in the first game of the second round of the CIF playoffs. In the bottom of the third inning, Carson Turnquist doubled down the third base line to score two runs to give the Bearcats the lead. The Bearcats will play Arroyo Grande next Wednesday in the CIF semifinals.

The Bearcat girls basketball team lost the CIF championship to Nipomo yesterday afternoon at Gil Asa gym. The final score 44-39. The game was close until the final minutes.

Tonight, the Atascadero Greyhounds boys basketball team host Roosevelt of Fresno in the CIF championship. The Greyhounds reaching the championship game by beating Paso Robles on Wednesday, 62-47. Tonight’s championship game gets underway at 6:00 at Atascadero high school. The Greyhounds hosting Roosevelt high school for the CIF championship.