In Sports 6.16.2021

The Templeton Eagles softball team hosted Liberty of Madera in the semifinals of the CIF Central Section championships. The Hawks scored one run in the second inning, and that proved to be the game winner. Final score, Liberty over Templeton 1-0.

Two big baseball play off games today. Each is a CIF semifinal game today.

The Bearcats travel to Arroyo Grande for a game at 4:30 this afternoon.

Coach Jonathon Thornhill says the teams have played three times with the Bearcats handing the Eagles their first loss of the season a few weeks ago. At the time the Eagles were 19-0.

Carson Turnquist will start on the mound for the Bearcats. That game will begin at 4:30, and it will be live-streamed.

The Templeton Eagles host Ridgeview out of Bakersfield at 4:30. The winners of those two games will advance to the CIF championship in their respective divisions.