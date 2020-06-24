In Sports 6.24.2020

The FBI says say that alleged noose discovered in the stall of a black Nascar driver had been there since last October, long before the stall had been assigned to Bubba Wallace. It was a pull rope used by a previous occupant. Wallace was assigned to the stall only last week.

Regardless, all the drivers and crews pushed Bubba Wallace’s Chevy race car to the starting line for the race this week in Alabama. Wallace finished 14th in the race.

On Monday, 15 FBI special agents conducted numerous interviews regarding the situation at Talladega Super Speedway. Their report says, after a thorough review of the facts and evidence surrounding this event, “we have concluded that no federal crime was committed.”