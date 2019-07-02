In Sports 7.02.2019

A high school-aged baseball team from Colusa beat Paso Robles 11-0 yesterday at Barnhart field. The Bearcats are hosting the Firecracker tournament. A double header scheduled today at Paso Robles highs school. Games at 2 and 5 this afternoon.

Same for Templeton high school and Atascadero high school. Each hosting a double header today.

This afternoon, the Bearcats play two teams from the Redding area. The first 16 and under. The second 18 and under. The tournament concludes with three championship games tomorrow at Paso Robles high school.