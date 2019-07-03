In Sports 7.03.2019

The Firecracker Baseball Classic wraps up today with three games at Barnhart field on the campus of Paso Robles high school.

Last night, the Paso Robles Bearcats beat Redding 5-4 in the bottom of the seventh on a walk-off single by Aaron Espinoza.

The Firecracker Baseball Classic championship games are Wednesday. Coach Thornhill says the Bearcats lost two games, but they got some good experience.

The Bearcats play Redding at 1:00 this afternoon. Redding’s other team plays against Colusa at 3:30.

In the championship game, Atascadero plays Templeton at 6:00. Templeton will be the home team in that game at Paso Robles high school.