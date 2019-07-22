In Sports 7.22.2019

Cal Poly is facing a daunting opening to next year’s baseball season.

The Mustangs will play in the MLB4 tournament in Scottsdale, Arizona.

The field includes Vanderbilt, which won the college world series this year. Michigan, which was runner up, and Connecticut, which was a regional qualifier in the world series. Each team will play three games during the tournament.

Next year, Larry Lee will likely be starting his top recruit in several decades. A short stop from San Luis Obispo high school. Brooks Lee, who is also his son.

Brooks batted 450 as a high school player, and was recruited by top teams through out the nation, and was also a top prospect in the baseball draft, but elected to go to Cal Poly to play for his dad.