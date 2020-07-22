In Sports 7.22.2020

Baseball returns slowly and without fans at the major league ballparks.

In Oakland Monday, the San Francisco Giants played the Oakland Athletics in an exhibition game at the Oakland coliseum. The giants won 6-2.

San Francisco Giants new manager Gabe Kaplan took a knee to speak out against racial injustice. He said, “I wanted people to know that I wasn’t pleased with the way our country has handled police brutality and I wanted to amplify the voice of the black community and marginalized communities as well.

Two players and a first base coach also took a knee during the National Anthem before the game.