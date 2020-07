The Dodgers beat the Giants 8-1 in the season opener for each team.

On the east coast, the Yankees beat the Washington Senators 4-1 in a rain-shortened game.

The Seattle hockey team finally has a name. After considering names like the Sockeyes, Steelhead, Evergreens and Metropolitans, the team selected the name the Seattle Kraken.

The Kraken is the name for a sea creature from Scandinavian folklore. A fan suggested the name and it won out.