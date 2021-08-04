In Sports 8.03.2021

The US women’s soccer team loses to Canada 1-0 at the Olympic games in Tokyo, Japan.

So, the US women will not play for another Olympic gold medal. They will play against Australia for the bronze medal. Some members of the US women’s soccer team have made a spectacle of kneeling during the playing of the national anthem.

In track and field, Norway’s Karsten Warholm breaks his own world record in the 400-meter hurdles to win the gold medal. His time in the 400-meter hurdles was faster than 18 of the 48 men competing in the 400 meter dash. Rai Benjamin of the US finished second.