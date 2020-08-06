In Sports 8.06.2020

Former Cal Poly second baseman Mark Mathias singled in his first major league at bat yesterday. Mathias was recently called up by the Milwaukee Brewers.

Mathias played for Cal Poly and coach Larry Lee from 2013 to 2015. In 2014, he led the Big West with a batting average of .386.

Mathias is the 18th Cal Poly Mustang to play major league baseball, following in the footsteps of Ozzie Smith, Kevin Correa and Mike Krukow.

He joins current major leaguers Bud Norris, now with the Philadelphia Phillies. and Mitch Haniger with the Seattle Mariners.

Haniger was an outstanding wide receiver at Archbishop Mitty high school in San Jose, but chose to play only baseball at Cal Poly. While attending Cal Poly, he also played summer ball for the Corvallis Knights and Green Bay Bullfrogs.

Unfortunately, right now he’s injured, but he is expected to return to the Mariners soon.