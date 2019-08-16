In Sports 8.16.2019

Although the official high school season does not begin until next Friday, there’s a scrimmage this evening at Atascadero high school.

The Greyhounds hosting the Templeton Eagles. JV at 5:30 varsity at 7.

Then, the Templeton Eagles open at Caruthers in the valley next weekend. You can hear that game between Templeton and Caruthers live here on KPRL next Friday evening.

The Eagles have home games this season against Carmel, Santa Ynez, and St. Bernards of Eureka, Santa Maria, Mission Prep and Nipomo. Homecoming at Templeton will be October eleventh against Santa Maria.

Don Crow is the new head coach for the Eagles. JV head coach, Rob Ellithorpe. Tyler Lane is also on the varsity coaching staff.