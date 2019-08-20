In Sports 8.20.2019

High school football begins Friday for north county high schools. Because they’re now in the central section, it mean’s many of the local teams are playing teams from the central valley.

Friday, Templeton travels to Caruthers. Then Saturday night, the Eagles Boosters are hosting a fundraiser at the Groves.

Paso Robles high school hosts Liberty of Bakersfield Friday night at War Memorial stadium. Then, the Bearcats travel to Bakersfield to play Frontier.

Atascadero plays Friday at Sunnyside in Fresno. They’ll host Buena of Ventura, then travel to Bakersfield to take on Stockdale.

A lot of travel between the north county and the San Joaquin valley for local high school football teams. Then, they play in their respective leagues. Those leagues have been realigned. More on that tomorrow.