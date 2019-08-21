In Sports 8.21.2019

High school football begins officially on Friday. Templeton and Atascadero on the road. Paso Robles at home against a team from the valley.

Templeton head coach Don Crow explains that the central section created three conferences with the addition of Mission Prep, which converted from 8-man to 12-man this season.

The Templeton Eagles open play Friday at Caruthers, which is a powerhouse in the valley. Their record over the last two years is 24-2. You can hear that game live here on KPRL Friday night.