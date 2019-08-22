In Sports 8.22.2019

The high school football season begins tomorrow night. The Templeton Eagles travel to Caruthers to take on the highly regarded Blue Raiders. Eagles head coach Don Crow tells KPRL the Eagles face a big challenge.

Atascadero high school also on the road, but the Paso Robles Bearcats play at home tomorrow night. The Bearcats hosting Liberty of Bakersfield. The Liberty Patriots also a highly ranked team. They are ranked third in the section. The Bearcats ranked 172nd. The Bearcats and Patriots play at 7:00 tomorrow night at War Memorial stadium.

The Atascadero Greyhounds play Sunnyside tomorrow night in Fresno.