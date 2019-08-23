In Sports 8.23.2019

High school football opens this season.

The Templeton Eagles travel to Caruthers near Fresno. Head coach Don Crow says the Eagles are ready to play.

he Eagles against the Caruthers Blue Raiders. The Raiders are 24-2 over their past two seasons.

The Atascadero Greyhounds travel to Fresno to take on Sunnyside.

The Paso Robles Bearcats are the only north county team to open the season at home. The Bearcats host the Liberty Patriots of Bakersfield. Kick off is at 7:00 tonight at War Memorial stadium in Paso Robles.