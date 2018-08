The Templeton Eagles football preparing for a home game tomorrow night against Mendota.

The Eagles host Mendota tomorrow evening at 7:30. You can hear tomorrow nights game live here on am 1230 KPRL.

The Paso Robles Bearcats travel to Visalia to take on El Diamante. The Atascadero Greyhounds at home tomorrow night against Stockdale.

Kick off in all three games is 7:30 tomorrow night.