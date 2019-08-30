In Sports 8.30.2019

Tonight, the Paso Robles Bearcat football team travels to Bakersfield to take on Frontier high school. Both teams lost their first games. Paso Robles lost to Liberty of Bakersfield 24-0 at War Memorial stadium. Frontier lost to St. Bonaventure of Ventura, 38-13. That game gets underway at 7:00 tonight in Bakersfield. At kick-off, Bakersfield is forecast to be around 93 degrees with 30% humidity.

The Atascadero Greyhounds are home tonight against Buena of Ventura. Kick-off is at 7:30. In their opening games last week, Atascadero lost to Sunnyside of Fresno, 30-7. Last week, Buena beat Santa Barbara 51-14. This is the home opener for the Greyhounds.

The Templeton Eagles have a bye. They host Carmel in their home opener next Friday.