In Sports 8.31.2018

High school football resumes tonight in the north county.
Templeton high school hosting Mendota at 7:30 this evening. Coach Tyler Lane says his offense this year is similar to last year, except for a few sophomores who are spicing it up. Particularly, Mason Barbour and Tyler Kaschewski.
The Eagles host Mendota tonight at 7:30 at Templeton high school. Athletic director Lindsay Franklin says last weeks attendance was one of the best ever.
Tonight should be warmer and a better game against Mendota.
The Paso Robles Bearcats travel to Visalia to play El Diamonte.
The Atascadero Greyhounds host Stockdale of Bakersfield.
All three games begin at 7:30.