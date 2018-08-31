In Sports 8.31.2018

High school football resumes tonight in the north county.

Templeton high school hosting Mendota at 7:30 this evening. Coach Tyler Lane says his offense this year is similar to last year, except for a few sophomores who are spicing it up. Particularly, Mason Barbour and Tyler Kaschewski.

The Eagles host Mendota tonight at 7:30 at Templeton high school. Athletic director Lindsay Franklin says last weeks attendance was one of the best ever.

Tonight should be warmer and a better game against Mendota.

The Paso Robles Bearcats travel to Visalia to play El Diamonte.

The Atascadero Greyhounds host Stockdale of Bakersfield.

All three games begin at 7:30.