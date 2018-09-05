In Sports 9.05.2018

Cal Poly runner Miranda Daschian of Atascadero is named cross county athlete of the week yesterday in the Big West conference.

Miranda winning a big event at Cal State Fullerton Saturday. Miranda placed first out of 163 runners at the event at Carbon Canyon Park in Brea. She out-kicked Daan Haven of Arizona State and Cal Baptist’s Anna Mate for the victory.

The mustang women’s team won the team event, which Miranda says is a good way to start the season. Junior Miranda Daschian ran well for Cuesta college before transferring to Cal Poly. Yesterday, Miranda named Big West cross country athlete of the week.