In Sports 9.05.2019

A big night last night for Templeton’s Spencer Howard, who is now pitching for Double A Reading, Pennsylvania in the Eastern League playoffs. Spencer Howard left the game after throwing 99 pitches, including some that measured at 98 miles-an-hour. Then, the Titan Relievers gave up three runs, so Trenton won the first play-off game 4-3. The Phillies may bring Howard up to Philadelphia for his first experience pitching in the majors later this month.

Last night, at Nino’s grill in Templeton, the Templeton Eagle softball team received their CIF Central Section Championship rings. The Eagles beat Dinuba last season in the division 3 championship game to win the CIF title. Many of those players who received the championship rings will be back this season playing for Templeton high school.