In Sports 9.06.2018

The Templeton Eagles football team preparing for a road trip tomorrow to Santa Paula. The Eagles coming off an impressive 38-20 victory at home over Mendota last Friday. KPRL will have tomorrow’s game live from Santa Paula.

The Paso Robles Bearcats at home tomorrow night against Central Fresno.

The Atascadero Greyhounds hosting Frontier of Bakersfield tomorrow night.

Tonight, the Templeton Eagles volleyball team plays at San Luis.

Meanwhile over at Cal Poly, the women’s volleyball team hosts the UCLA Bruins for two games. One tonight, another tomorrow. UCLA ranked #9 in the country. Cal Poly ranked #22.