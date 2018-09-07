In Sports 9.07.2018

The Templeton high school football team traveling to Santa Paula today. The Eagles coming off a 38-20 victory at home over Mendota last Friday. KPRL will have tonight’s game live from Santa Paula.

The Paso Robles Bearcats are at home tonight against central Fresno. The Grizzlies ranked in the top twenty in California.

The Atascadero Greyhounds hosting Frontier of Bakersfield tonight.

Last night, the Templeton volleyball team lost to San Luis in five games 3-2. The scores, for San Luis ….. 25-16, 19-25, 25-22, 17-25, 15-8. A close match for the Eagles.

The Paso Robles girls volleyball team lost to Atascadero 3-1. The Greyhounds winning 25-18, 8-25, 25-22, 25-18. The Bearcats fall to 0-2. The Greyhounds improve to 4-1.

Meanwhile over at Cal Poly, the women’s volleyball team beat #9 ranked the UCLA Bruins 3-1. Those teams play again tonight at Cal Poly. UCLA is ranked #9 in the country. Cal poly is ranked #22.

The Mustangs are led by the Van Winden sisters. Jr Torrey Van Winden played her freshman year at UCLA, but transferred to Cal Poly so she could play with her older sister. Their parents met at Cal Poly. Their dad played basketball for the Mustangs, their mom played volleyball. They’re mom is a high school volleyball coach in Napa.