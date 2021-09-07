In Sports 9.07.2021

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL,

Templeton Eagles beat Liberty of Madera 29-14 Friday night at Templeton high school.

The Atascadero Greyhounds lost at Newbury Park 40-7.

The Paso Robles Bearcats lost to Buchanon at War Memorial stadium Thursday night 48-0.

IN COLLEGE FOOTBALL,

Cal Poly beat San Diego 28-17.

Some big upsets involving other FCS teams.

UC Davis beat Tulsa 19-17.

Montana beat #20 Washington 13-7.

East Tennessee State beat Vanderbilt 23-3.

So. Dakota state clobbered Colorado State 42-23.

Eastern Washington beat UNLV 35-33 in double ot.

Holy Cross beat U-Conn 38-28.

So, six FCS teams beat FBS opponents in college football.