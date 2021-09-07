In Sports 9.07.2021

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL,
Templeton Eagles beat Liberty of Madera 29-14 Friday night at Templeton high school.
The Atascadero Greyhounds lost at Newbury Park 40-7.
The Paso Robles Bearcats lost to Buchanon at War Memorial stadium Thursday night 48-0.
IN COLLEGE FOOTBALL,
Cal Poly beat San Diego 28-17.
Some big upsets involving other FCS teams.
UC Davis beat Tulsa 19-17.
Montana beat #20 Washington 13-7.
East Tennessee State beat Vanderbilt 23-3.
So. Dakota state clobbered Colorado State 42-23.
Eastern Washington beat UNLV 35-33 in double ot.
Holy Cross beat U-Conn 38-28.
So, six FCS teams beat FBS opponents in college football.