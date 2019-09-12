In Sports 9.12.2019

Although it’s early in the season, a big match up in local high school football tomorrow night.

The undefeated Templeton Eagles travel down the grade to take on San Luis Obispo tomorrow night. Templeton coach Don Crow says the Tigers have a high-scoring offense.

A strange connection between the Carmel team that Templeton just beat and this San Luis team. The connection is a Cal Poly quarterback in 1980 named Craig Johnston who led the Mustangs to a national championship. Johnston later became coach at Carmel high school. His son, Pat Johnston, played for his dad at Carmel. Pat is now coaching San Luis Obispo.

Tomorrow, Don Crow talks about the Carmel connection and says Friday’s game may be another high scoring affair for the Eagles.