In Sports 9.13.2019

The Templeton Eagles travel south to play the San Luis Obispo Tigers. Each team has a 2-0 record. Eagles coach Don Crow says this may be a high scoring game. Kick-off is at seven in San Luis Obispo high school. You can hear the game live tonight here on KPRL.

The Paso Robles high school football team travels to Fresno tonight to take on central. The 3-0 Grizzlies are the top-ranked team in the central section. Last year at War Memorial stadium, the Grizzlies beat the Bearcats, 62-0. The Bearcats are coming off a 17-14 victory over el Diamonte of Visalia.

Tonight, the Atascadero Greyhounds return home to host Shafter. Both teams are 1-2. Kick off is at 7:30 at Atascadero high school.