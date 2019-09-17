In Sports 9.17.2019

An historic day at Fenway park today.

San Francisco Giants play the Boston Red Sox. Starting for the Giants, 29-year-old Mike Yastremski, the grandson of Carl Yastremski. No player has appeared in more games at Fenway park than Hall-of-Famer Carl Yastremski. He played 23 seasons with the Red Sox from 1961 to 1983.

Today, 80-year-old Carl Yastremski says he’ll be there to watch his grandson. It will be the first time Carl has seen him play in person since Mike was a sophomore at Vanderbilt university.