In Sports 9.19.2019

The Templeton Eagles football team preparing for a road game tomorrow night in the San Joaquin valley. The Eagles to take on Liberty of Madera tomorrow night.

Coach Don Crow says he’s proud of the Eagles victory over San Luis Obispo last Friday night.

The undefeated Templeton Eagles against the Liberty Hawks tomorrow night in Madera. You can hear that game live here on KPRL.

The Atascadero Greyhounds host Redwood of Visalia.

The Paso Robles Bearcats host Pioneer Valley at War Memorial stadium tomorrow night.