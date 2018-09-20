In Sports 9.20.2018

The Templeton Eagle football team traveling to Santa Ynez tomorrow night to take on the Pirates. You can hear the game live here on KPRL.

The Paso Robles Bearcats host Sanger tomorrow night at War Memorial stadium.

Atascadero travels to Santa Maria to take on Pioneer Valley.

Tonight at Templeton high school, the Eagles volleyball team hosts Mission Prep. That match gets underway at 6:00. The Eagles are 4-4.

The Paso Robles girls volleyball team plays this evening at San Luis Obispo high school. The Bearcats are 2-8 for the season.

Atascadero’s volleyball team travels to Arroyo Grande. The Greyhounds are 9-4 so far this year.