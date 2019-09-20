In Sports 9.20.2019

The Templeton Eagles travel to Madera to take on Liberty tonight. Coach Don Crow says it will be a long bus ride. The Eagles are 3-0 going into tonight’s game against the 2-2 Hawks.

Tonight, the Paso Robles Bearcats host the Pioneer Valley Panthers of Santa Maria. The Panthers are 1-2 for the season. The Bearcats are 1-3. Kick-off is at 7:00 at War Memorial stadium.

The Atascadero Greyhounds host Redwood of Visalia at 7:30 Friday evening. The Rangers are 3-0. The Greyhounds are 2-2 after beating Shafter 28-8 last Friday.