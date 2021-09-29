In Sports 9.29.2021

In the American League, the Yankees lead the Wild Card race by two games. The Red Sox holding a one-half game lead over the Mariners for second place in that Wild Card race. Two games behind the Yankees.

The Yankees have won their last seven games.

The Red Sox have lost four in a row.

The Mariners beat the Athletics yesterday, which did not help Oakland. The A’s are 5-and-a-half games back.

The Dodgers and Giants are in the playoffs.

The Braves lead the Phillies by 3 and a half games in the National League east. Final regular season games on Sunday.

For the first time in 20 years, an American runner won the Quad Cities Marathon over the weekend. The American won after a volunteer race bicyclist led two Kenyan runner off the course. As a result, they were disqualified.

Tyler Pence of Illinois won the marathon along the Mississippi river in Illinois and Iowa in 2 hours 15 minutes. The cyclist went straight when he should have turned, and led the Kenyans off the course. The race director said the bicyclist went the wrong way, but said the two runners should have known not to follow him.