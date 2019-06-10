In the NCAA Baseball Super Regionals 6.10.2019

UCLA lost to Michigan 4-2 yesterday in Los Angeles. The Bruins eliminated and Michigan moves on to the college world series.

Earlier in the day, Mississippi state clobbered Stanford 8-1. So, the Cardinals also eliminated.

Other teams advancing to Omaha:

Texas Tech, Florida State, Louisville, and Vanderbilt.

Two more teams still to be decided. One game today between North Carolina and Auburn. Also, Ole Miss and Arkansas playing for a spot at the college world series.

So it will be Michigan against seven southern teams in Omaha.