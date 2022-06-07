Increased Security at Paso Schools 06.07.2022

Increased security greeted students at all schools in the Paso Robles School District Monday as they returned for a final week of school. A police car parked next to Flamson Middle School to reassure parents and students.

The increased police presence mandated by school officials after three separate incidents Friday morning through Sunday night involving students at Lewis Middle School which led to the arrest of six students. Vandalism, weapons and a threat of violence led to the arrest of Lewis students in three separate cases.

Monday, eight graders from Flamson Middle School went swimming at Centennial Pool. The pool is especially designed for Marco Polo, a game which is popular among kids who visit the pool once a year.

Tuesday, the Paso Robles School Board will conduct a Special Meeting to discuss the installation of Verkada Cameras and Vape System Detectors on all the campuses. That meeting to be held at 3:30 this afternoon at the District Office on Niblick Road.